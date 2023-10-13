63-year-old woman jumps to death from Noida high-rise

Police suspect it to be a case of suicide but the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
Noida: a 63-year-old woman died allegedly after she jumped from her 10th-floor apartment in a housing society here on Friday, police officials said.
Police suspect it to be a case of suicide but the reason behind the woman taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.
“Today, around 4.30 pm, Vinita Mahendru, wife of Ashok Kumar Mahendru, a resident of the NRI Residency, Sector-45 Noida, jumped from her 10th floor flat,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida–1) Rajneesh Verma said.
Her son informed the local Sector-39 police station about the incident, police said.
The body has been sent for postmortem, they added.