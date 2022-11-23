65 doctors who completed super specialty courses posted to teaching hospitals in Telangana

The monthly honorarium for each DM/MCh completed doctors will be 1,25,000 and they should report to duties by November 30.

Hyderabad: As part of compulsory government service, a total of 65 super specialist doctors who recently completed their Doctorate of Medicine (DM) and MCh (Masters in General Surgery), have been posted to teaching hospitals across Telangana.

The monthly honorarium for each DM/MCh completed doctors will be 1,25,000 and they should report to duties by November 30. According to the orders released by Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy on Wednesday, the doctors should reside in the headquarters and if they continuously remain absent for seven days without prior written permission, they will be deemed to be terminated from compulsory government scheme and legal action initiated to recover the bond amount of Rs. 50 lakh.

Each doctor will be entitled for 20 casual leaves in a year and a maximum of two CLs will be permitted in a month. The biometric attendance will be mandatory and payment will be done based on the exit of biometric attendance registration, the notification said.