7,000 students appear for SFI mandal level talent test in Kothagudem

The examination was conducted in 16 schools in Kothagudem, eight schools in Paloncha and at Sujatha Nagar High School

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:24 PM

Students appearing for SFI talent test in Kothagudem.

Kothagudem: As many as 7,000 students appeared for the mandal level talent test organised by the SFI district committee on February 19 and 20.

SFI district secretary B Veerabhadram informed that on the first day on Monday 3,000 students appeared for the test while on the second day on Tuesday 4,000 students from across the district. The examination was conducted in 16 schools in Kothagudem, eight schools in Paloncha and at Sujatha Nagar High School. The talent test conducted by SFI evoked positive response from all over the district, he said.

The first five who excelled at the mandal level will attend the talent test to be held at the district level on February 24. The test was being conducted to prepare the students for their annual exams, to get rid of fear and make them mentally strong, Veerabhadram noted. As the exams were nearing the talent test would be useful for promoting competitiveness among the students. Cash prizes of Rs.5,000, Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,500 would be given to the top three winners at the district level.