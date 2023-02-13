7,105 beneficiaries received financial assistance under PMEGP in TS: Rane

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane on Monday informed Rajya Sabha that under Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), 7,105 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 23,341.40 lakh in the last three years in Telangana.

Replying to a question posed by BJP member K Laxman, Rane said that under the PMEGP during 2019-20 as many as 2174 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 7118.89 lakh, Similarly, in 2020-21, 2025 beneficiaries were sanctioned Rs 6376.33 lakh and in 2021-2022 about 2906 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 9846.14 lakh.

The minister further informed that under Khadi Vikas Yojana (KVY) about 7,026 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 417.09 lakh, out of which Rs 379.55 lakh was provided under Modified Market Development Assistance (MMDA) and Rs 37.54 lakh for Interest Subsidy Eligibility Certificate (ISEC). Similarly, under Gramodyog Vikas Yojana (GVY) 160 beneficiaries were provided financial assistance of Rs 55.07 lakh under Honey Mission and Beekeeping programme and 455 beneficiaries were provided assistance of Rs 13.38 lakh under Kumbhar Sashaktikaran Programme in last three years, he said.