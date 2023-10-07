75 quintals PDS rice seized in Mulugu district

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mulugu: Police have seized 75 quintals of PDS rice worth Rs 1,12,500 and arrested three persons for illegally transporting the rice on Saturday. Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted an at Pasra in the district and intercepted a DCM vehicle.

The accused, Maloth Tirupati, Mokka Satish, and Beeda Sudhakar, confessed that they were smuggling the PDS rice from Lingala to Maharashtra.

The police have seized the DCM vehicle and the PDS rice, said SP Gaush Alam.