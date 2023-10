Medaram Sammakka priest succumbs to illness

One of the priests of the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine, Siddaboina Laxman Rao (43), passed away due to illness

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:37 AM, Thu - 5 October 23

Mulugu: One of the priests of the Medaram Sammakka-Sarakka shrine, Siddaboina Laxman Rao (43), passed away due to illness on Thursday morning.

It is said that he had been suffering from fever for a few days and died at home while undergoing treatment at Medaram in the district.

More details are awaited.