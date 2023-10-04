Newborn baby found abandoned in Mulugu district

According to locals, they heard the baby crying in the bushes and informed the ICDS authorities concerned.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Mulugu: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in the bushes in Patrapuram village of Venkatapuram (Nooguru) Mandal in the district on Wednesday.

According to locals, they heard the baby crying in the bushes and informed the ICDS authorities concerned. Following this, the officials who reached the spot rescued the child and took her to the hospital. Doctors said the baby’s health condition is stable. Officials suspect that the parents abandoned the baby after the birth of a girl.