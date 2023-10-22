BRS on course for a hat-trick: Survey

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) continues to be the people’s favourite in pre-poll study reports in Telangana. After scoring a 46.75 percent prospective vote share in May this year, the BRS continued to stay in the lead much ahead of rival parties in the latest Political Reconnaissance Study Report furnished by Mission Chanakya, secured a promising 44.62 percent.

The Congress was a distant second, scoring 32.71 percent, though this marked a slight improvement from the earlier 28.19 percent. The BJP, on the other hand, managed 17.6 percent, a dip from the 22.7 percent recorded previously. The study report was released on Sunday by Mission Chanakya, a reputed political research and analysis agency, whose previous predictions on multiple Parliament and State elections, including the recent Karnataka elections, have been quite accurate.

The BRS’s appeal appears to be particularly strong among female voters, with 50.32 percent of them indicating their support, in contrast to 38.91 percent of male voters. The Congress garnered 31.65 percent of women’s vote share and 33.76 percent among male voters, while the BJP secured 15.05 per cent of women votes and 20.14 percent of men.

The survey also categorised voter preferences based on age groups. Among voters aged 18-25, 38.01 percent showed an inclination toward the BRS government, while the percentage increased with age, peaking at 50.64 percent for those aged over 65 years. Among the age groups, 41.3 percent voters aged 26-35 years, 43.02 percent voters aged 36-45, 46.72 percent voters aged 46-55, and 48.01 percent voters aged 56-65, supported the BRS.

In a community-wise breakdown, the BRS appeared to be favoured by 45.97 percent of BCs (Backward Classes), 41.2 percent of OCs (Open Category), 43.17 percent of SCs (Scheduled Castes), 44.45 percent of STs (Scheduled Tribes), and 48.31 percent of minorities. The Congress attracted 26.7 percent of BCs, 29.62 percent of OCs, 33.67 percent of SCs, 37.16 percent of STs, and 36.41 percent of minorities. In contrast, the BJP garnered the support of 24.6 percent of BCs, 24.89 percent of OCs, 16.6 percent of SCs, 16.41 percent of STs, and a mere 5.52 percent of minorities.

The occupation-based analysis further highlighted the BRS’s appeal, with 52.13 percent of Aasara pensioners and over 50 percent support from homemakers, academic institutions, and differently abled individuals. Other significant supporters include farmers (48.52 percent), laborers (44.14 percent), and private employees (38.95 percent).

The BRS’s strong presence extends across 14 of the total 17 Parliamentary constituencies in Telangana, while the Congress maintains a foothold in the Parliamentary constituencies of Peddapalli, Nalgonda and Khammam.