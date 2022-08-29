80.8 per cent charge-sheet rate in Telangana: NCRB

Published: Updated On - 12:42 AM, Mon - 29 August 22

Hyderabad: Telangana has registered 80.8 per cent charge-sheet rate last year, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) Crime in India -2021 statistics.

In the data released on Sunday, the NCRB said that Telangana registered as many as 1,46,131 cases under Indian Penal Code (IPC) as against 1,35,885 cases in 2020 and 118338 in 2019. As many as 1952 cases pertaining to crime against senior citizens were booked in the State as against 1575 cases in 2020 and 1523 cases in 2019.

Over 7,254 cases related to causing death by negligence were reported under Section 304 of IPC. Around 1026 murders and 1437 attempt to murder cases were reported in 2021 while 428 cases pertained to culpable homicide not amounting to death were reported.

In all, Telangana registered 2760 kidnap and eight kidnap for ransom cases apart from 823 rape cases and 36 attempt to rape cases in 2021, the NCRB said.

It said the State recorded 14017 thefts and 4831 burglaries last year.