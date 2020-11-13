A creative touch to Deepavali greetings

The response for the event was overwhelming and each card was unique and beautiful and reflecting creativity.

Students of Pallavi Model School, Boduppal who wanted to greet their elders, teachers and friends with gratitude and express their joy and happiness on the festive occasion of Diwali added creative touch.

At a virtual session, students prepared greeting cards of their own to extend Diwali greetings. Greeting card making activity was conducted for students of Grades I and II.

This activity was aimed at promoting creativity and self-expression among students. Hence, students were asked to design, draw, colour, paint, or decorate the given greeting card using different types of pulses along with any other decorative materials.

