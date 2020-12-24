A funfilled Ganit Divas celebration

Maths Day/Ganit Divas was celebrated at Pallavi International School, Gandipet on December 22. Students hosted a special assembly for Maths Day Celebrations.

The Indian Government declared December 22 to be National Mathematics Day. This was announced by erstwhile Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on 26 February 2012 at an event to mark the 125th anniversary of the birth of the Indian mathematical genius Srinivasa Ramanujan.

Maths Day/Ganit Divas was celebrated at Pallavi International School, Gandipet on December 22. Students hosted a special assembly for Maths Day Celebrations. Aayushi Dipankar of Grade IX and Neha Primary Math facilitator hosted the assembly.

Interesting Math facts and creative Maths activities presentations like Multiplication Number Wheel, Multiplication tables using art integration, Number Pyramid, Pascal’s triangle, Calendar solving, fun facts and an interesting Quiz were the highlights of the day. The excitement was at its peak while the students and teachers alike taxed their mental faculties to get to the quiz answers. A discourse on the life and works of the Ramanujan enlightened the audience.

Principal Meetali Archit spoke on the importance of GANIT (Maths) which is an acronym for Growing Aptitude in Numerical Innovations & Training and motivated the children to enhance their cognitive skills of Maths through practise.

