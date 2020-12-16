A green gift to God

The great initiative which has become viral at the national level has seen many celebs taking part and spreading awareness while taking his message forward.

By | Published: 7:35 pm

As part of the Green India Challenge which he had started a while ago, TRS MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar planted saplings at Tirumala.

The Rajya Sabha member offered prayers and later planted three spalings on one of seven hills and fulfilled his promise to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

The great initiative which has become viral at the national level has seen many celebs taking part and spreading awareness while taking his message forward.

The occasion was graced by MLC Naveen Rao, Pochampalli Srinivasa Reddy, local MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy and Vennamaneni Srinivasa Rao.

