A long journey in telly world

Unlike actors going against the norm of venturing into television production, Pawon Sae, who is popular for his roles in daily soaps like Mudda Mandaram and Nagabhairavi on the small screen, says it was true calling for him to turn a producer from an actor.

Having started his journey way back in 2009 with Happy Days, a comedy serial in Zee Telugu, Pawon never dreamt that he would become a producer one day.

“Acting was an immediate passion once I was out of school. However, the seed gradually grew as I had enough material to practise during my college days to make a career in the film industry. Training with theatre artistes and performing shows in various theatre plays helped me in nurturing my talent,” says Pawon who shared that he too had bitter experiences in his pursuit to become an actor.

It took five years to establish myself as an actor in the ever-growing Telugu television industry but patience and hard work have given me an upper hand, he adds.

Pawon recalls the prime-time telly soap Mogali Rekulu, which he calls his ‘career-best project’, that he had thoroughly enjoyed. “My character Eshwar in the serial rewarded me with good praise. Moving on, I appeared in Zee Telugu’s Muddu Bidda, my favourite character Kasi, who loses his path and memory.

Simultaneously, I have worked for Sravana Sameeralu — again for Gemini Srikanth Productions. I played Pedababu in Mudda Mandaram serial in 2014. It is very special to me. It ran for five years with 1,500 episodes.

So the journey left sweet memories. I had always wanted to be focussed on one project rather than shuffling between multiple projects. I am now working for Nagabhairavi for which I am also the producer. I am happy joining hands with Kalki Raja for the project,” he says.

Speaking about his character Nagarjuna in Nagabhairavi, Pawon says it is a fun-loving role with all the responsibilities. “Nagarjuna is haunted by his past. Graphical moments of the serial include how Nagarjuna meets Bhairavi, his lady love, and how they fall in love… How they go to a mysterious place and temple doors open up. The entire village worships Lord Shiva. I thoroughly enjoyed the whole project — from the sets to the final output,” he concluded.

