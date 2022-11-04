A record 93.13 poll percentage registered in Munugode by-poll

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:07 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Nalgonda: The poll percentage in the Munugode bypoll stood at 93.13 with 2,25,192 voters out of 2,41,805 exercising their franchise in the polling conducted on Thursday. The highest poll percentage of 98.21 was reported at Jakkalavarigudem polling station in Munugode mandal, while lowest of 82.62 was reported at polling station no. 240 at Damera Bheemanapally of Marriguda mandal. Interestingly, 88.67 poll percentage was reported at Anthampet, where the people kept away from voting till noon.

Compared to last elections, the poll percentage increased by 1.83 per cent. In 2018 elections, the poll percentage stood at 91.30. Out of 298 polling stations, less than 90 poll percentage was reported at 26 stations. The EVMs from 298 polling stations have been shifted to strong rooms in Warehouse Corporation godown in Nalgonda amid tight security. Three-layer security was provided to the strong rooms. Counting of votes would be taken up on November 6.