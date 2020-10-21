A season of comebacks

After being out of action for long, senior directors are making a comeback to give a different dimension to their work

Revisiting classics is as rich an exhilarating experience as having a peek into the bygone past. Romance, drama, sentiment, all had a different definition during the celluloid era — so enriched that Telugu audiences would like to glue to the screens when their favourite number or a scene is being played on television like bees to honey.

Whether it is for the masterpieces of quintessential experimental filmmaker Singeetam Srinivasa Rao or the evergreen classics of SV Krishna Reddy whose forte is to mix mythology, family sentiment and comedy, the works of senior Telugu filmmakers have changed the dynamics of Telugu cinema. After being out of action for a long time, the veteran filmmakers are making a comeback.

Now, veterans like Raghavendra Rao, B Gopal, SV Krishna Reddy, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao who have left a trail of memories with their work, are coming back, probably to give a new dimension to their work. And VV Vinayak and Suhasini Maniratnam have also joined the big league.

SV Krishna Reddy — who made a mark on Telugu cinema with his romcoms like Yamaleela, Mayaodu, Gatothkachudu, Vinodam, Subhalagnam, Mavichuguru, Athade Oka Sainyam, Hungama, and Pellam Oorelithe — is making a comeback. In 2014, Krishna Reddy made Yamaleela 2. Now, after nearly six years, he will be seen in action, directing a daily soap, a sequel to Yamaleela. Furthermore, he has plans to make a sequel to the superhit movie Srikanth-starrer Vinodam.

Maverick director Singeetam, who is now 89, will assist director Nag Ashwin for the upcoming movie starring Prabhas. Known for his works like Pushpaka Vimanam, Vichitra Sodharulu, and Aditya 369 in Telugu besides various south Indian languages, Singeetam had last directed a Telugu drama Welcome Obama, and later made a cameo appearance in Varun Tej-starrer Kanche.

Singeetam still hasn’t lost touch with his experimentation as he would be directing a sequel to his Aditya 369 starring actor Balakrishna and his son Mokshagna, and script seems to be ready. The movie is likely to be on a grand scale technically and is likely to go on floors in summer.

B Gopal, another senior who had directed blockbusters like Bobbili Raja, Lorry Driver, Samarasimha Reddy, and Indra would like to make a comeback with an interesting story. He would soon work with Balakrishna for the latter’s 107th movie.

K Raghavendra Rao, who had been working on mythological movies in the last two decades, now has a sequel for his evergreen classic Pelli Sandadi. Produced by RK Films and ARKA Mediaworks, the sequel will feature actor Srikanth’s son Roshan.

VV Vinayak is coming with the Telugu remake of Malayalam superhit movie Lucifer which stars Megastar Chiranjeevi. Suhasini Maniratnam, who made her directorial debut with the movie Indira in 1996, has come back with a Tamil anthology, titled Putham Pudhu Kaalai which got released on OTT receiving appreciation.

