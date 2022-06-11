A Star Is Born fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained A Star Is Born looks good in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup 1600 metres, terms for 4 year old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Divine Blessings 1, The Adviser 2, Baroness 3
2. Shubankar 1, Russian Romance 2, Super Ruffian 3
3. All Attractive 1, Presidential 2, Watchmystars 3
4. A Star Is Born 1, Forest Flame 2, Chopin 3
5. Royal Glory 1, Chinky Pinky 2, Galloping Ahead 3
6. Aircraft 1, Scribbling Hopper 2, Towering Presence 3
7. Tenali 1, Clever Hands 2, Millbrook 3
Day’s Best: All Attractive.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.