A Star Is Born fancied for Bengaluru feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 11 June 22

Representational Image

Bengaluru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained A Star Is Born looks good in the Krishnaraja Wadiyar Cup 1600 metres, terms for 4 year old and over, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Divine Blessings 1, The Adviser 2, Baroness 3

2. Shubankar 1, Russian Romance 2, Super Ruffian 3

3. All Attractive 1, Presidential 2, Watchmystars 3

4. A Star Is Born 1, Forest Flame 2, Chopin 3

5. Royal Glory 1, Chinky Pinky 2, Galloping Ahead 3

6. Aircraft 1, Scribbling Hopper 2, Towering Presence 3

7. Tenali 1, Clever Hands 2, Millbrook 3

Day’s Best: All Attractive.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.