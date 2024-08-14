A timeless bond: The Siasat Daily turns 75

The Siasat Urdu Daily proudly celebrates its Platinum Jubilee, marking a significant milestone. Throughout its history, The Siasat has been more than a news source; it has been a reliable companion, offering accurate reporting, insightful commentary, and a platform for the Urdu-speaking community to voice its concerns.

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 14 August 2024, 11:30 AM

Hyderabad: Seventy-five years of continuous publication is a significant achievement for any newspaper, reflecting decades of dedication, resilience, and a deep connection with its readership. The Siasat Urdu Daily has reached this remarkable milestone, marking its Platinum Jubilee with pride. Throughout its history, The Siasat has been more than just a source of news; it has been a trusted companion to its readers, providing them with accurate reporting, thoughtful commentary, and a platform for the Urdu-speaking community to express its voice.

As The Siasat prepares to celebrate this special occasion on Thursday, it’s worth reflecting on the impact it has made over the years. From covering pivotal moments in history to advocating for social change, the newspaper has remained steadfast in its mission to serve the public with integrity. The Platinum Jubilee, coinciding with India’s Independence Day, makes this celebration even more meaningful. It is a testament to The Siasat’s enduring relevance and its unwavering commitment to the principles of journalism, standing as a beacon of truth and a pillar of the community for generations to come.

This Hyderabad newspaper has carved a niche for presentation of broad and balanced news coverage. And over the years it has won the attention and regard of readers on account of its reliable and unbiased reportage. Today its reputation has travelled across the southern State to the nation’s capital, Delhi, and even abroad. And that says a lot for a language daily.

In Hyderabad people don’t actually read Siasat – they step into it every morning like a hot bath. This Urdu daily has built a dedicated readership as it holds mirror to the society, more so to the Muslim community. It is not just a newspaper but one of the tent poles of the community. Siasat exerts such influence on the city that it could be another name for Hyderabad. Some flip through it for classified ads, some look for alliances and many read Siasat for its bold and independent stance on issues. In its 75th year of existence, Siasat has become a window to the world. It not only informs but shapes and influences the views, opinions and attitudes of its readers.

It was way back in 1949 – August 15 to be precise – that Siasat hit the stands with the avowed aim of working for the promotion of healthy democracy and mutual tolerance. In his first editorial, Abid Ali Khan, who founded Siasat along with his bosom friend, Mehboob Hussain Jigar, wrote:

“I have launched Siasat for a special purpose and cause. I am not in journalism for name and fame. Siasat will remain independent and not associate itself with any group, party or organisation as such an association will sound death knell for any journal. Siasat will side with humanity and work for public weal and welfare.”

Till date the newspaper has stuck to these noble principles weathering many a storm. What is unique about Siasat is that it is not just a newspaper in the strict sense of the word. During the last few decades it has transformed itself into an institution, a movement. Whenever the community is affected by wrong policies of the government, it takes up cudgels on its behalf and espouses every right cause. No wonder people turn to Siasat for different reasons – not just news alone. If you want your daughter to get hands-on computer training, Siasat is the place. Want career guidance or coaching for competitive exams, one invariably reaches out to Siasat. Finding life partners sans demands of jehez it is Siasat again one looks up to. For women there is no place like Siasat to hone their culinary skills. In times of natural calamities and communal violence this newspaper is always in the forefront in rendering succour and help to the victims. Be it the infamous Gujarat pogrom, the Bombay riots or the Assam floods, Siasat lost no time in raising funds for the victims.

Siasat has also taken up a string of educational and philanthropic initiatives, catering to the tastes and demands of all sections of its readers.

In this digital era, where news is often consumed with a swipe or a click, the future of print media might seem uncertain. Yet, for Hyderabadis, the ritual of starting the day with a hot cuppa and The Siasat remains unmatched.