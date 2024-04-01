Power consumers blaming Discoms for their technical glitch, says JAC

In a statement issued here on Monday, the JAC chairman G Saibabu claimed that all the outages that took place during the meetings were due to technical problems that arose at the consumers' end and not due to Discoms.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 April 2024, 05:36 PM

Hyderabad: Taking strong exception over reports blaming the power staff for the power outages that took place during meetings, the Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee clarified that the power utilities management and staff were not responsible for the power supply interruptions that took place during various meetings held by political parties in the State in the last few days.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the JAC chairman G Saibabu claimed that all the outages that took place during the meetings were due to technical problems that arose at the consumers’ end and not due to Discoms. “Even if there is an interruption in supply due to internal technical problem of the customers, they are blaming the power staff. Due to such false propogandas, the morale of the electricity staff and officials are getting affected,”he said.

Also Read Traffic at Khairatabad comes to a standstill as power utilities employees stage protest

He further stated that despite an increase in power demand in the State, power staff were working hard to maintain the supply without any interruptions. “The maximum electricity demand in the State which was 15,497 megawatts last year has already reached 15,623 megawatts. Even if the demand increases further in the future, we will work in accordance with the orders of the Discoms management and the State government and ensure uninterrupted power supply,”he assured.

He urged the consumers not to blame the power staff for the power supply interruptions caused by some technical glitch on their side. “Our engineers, officers and staff are working hard to maintain uninterrupted power supply to all the consumers across the State,”he said.