Aadhyan, Dhruv clinch chess titles

Aadhyan Kukudala and Dhruv Kumar Rachuri emerged winners in under-9 and under-13 divisions respectively at the chess tournament

By Telangana Today
Medal winners of the chess championship in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Aadhyan Kukudala and Dhruv Kumar Rachuri emerged winners in under-9 and under-13 divisions respectively at the chess tournament held at New Takshasila High School, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the under-9 category, Aadhyan grabbed top honours ahead of Shreyan Thipparthi and Kothapalli Devaamsh who finished second and third respectively. In the under-13 matches, Dhruv clinched top spot as Kurella Dinesh Sai and Anupoju Gnaneswar finished in second and third positions respectively.

Results: U-9: 1. Aadhyan Kukudala, 2. Shreyan Thipparthi, 3. Kothapalli Devaamsh, 4. Arjun Krishnan Somanchi, 5. Gujjari Saanvika; U-13: 1. Dhruv Kumar Rachuri, 2. Kurella Dinesh Sai, 3. Anupoju Gnaneswar, 4. Sravan Kumar Gorli, 5. Mohit Venkata Sai Gorli.

