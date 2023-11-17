‘Aadikeshava’: Trailer launch event gets cancelled

The cancellation was attributed to a technical issue. The scheduled launch was set to take place today at AMB mall in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Fri - 17 November 23

Hyderabad: The trailer launch event for the movie ‘Aadikeshava,’ starring Vaishnav Tej, was unexpectedly cancelled by the makers, Sithara Entertainment.

They took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform fans of the last-minute change and extend their apologies.

Directed by Srikanth N Reddy, ‘Aadikeshava’ features Sreeleela, Aparna Das, Joju George, and Sada in pivotal roles.

The initial sneak peek released in May received an immense response, generating significant buzz.

The film is set for release on November 24.