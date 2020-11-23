Aakash Chopra wants DC to retain Iyer, Dhawan and Pant

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra too joined them by suggesting the names the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals should retain ahead of the next season. Speaking on his YouTube channel

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 11:32 am

Hyderabad: With the talks of a new IPL team for the next season doing the rounds, everyone is expecting the BCCI to have a mega players’ auction soon. The discussions about team’s retention and buys have already started online by fans of different franchises.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra too joined them by suggesting the names the first-time finalists Delhi Capitals should retain ahead of the next season. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra said, “The Delhi Capitals’ success shows that the acquisition of good players is half the job done. Here the story is that everything is good and if you break anything it will be wrong only, it cannot be good. If they have to retain 5 players, 3 Indians and 2 overseas, they don’t have an uncapped player whom they will think of retaining. I would say, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant as the three Indians although Rishabh Pant did not have a good year but I will definitely retain him and I am pretty sure that the Delhi Capitals will also do that.”

He also suggested that South African pacer Kagiso Rabada from Australian all-rounder Marnus Stoinis would be his overseas players who would be retained in the team.