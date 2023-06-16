Aaliyah Kashyap celebrates three-year anniversary with fiancé Shane Gregorie

In the pictures that Aaliyah shared on her Instagram, the couple seems to be in very much love with the place and each other!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Fri - 16 June 23

— Hannah Judith

Hyderabad: Aaliyah Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s daughter who recently got engaged to her boyfriend of three years Shane Gregorie, rings in their three-year anniversary, in Goa. In the pictures that Aaliyah shared on her Instagram, which has 318k followers, the couple seems to be in very much love with the place and each other!

Aaliyah shared beautiful pictures of them celebrating their third anniversary together. The thread consists of pictures of the classy hotel, her fiancé Shane Gregoire lounging on a hammock soaking in the sun, an adorable cake with “Happy Anniversary” written on it, more food, and ends with a sweet picture of the couple.

She captioned the thread as “the most perfect anniversary staycation”. As soon as she posted the photos, the comment section was flooded with love from friends and family with Shane commenting, “Happy 3 years my love.”

Aaliyah Kashyap is a YouTuber with 1.52 lakh subscribers. She makes videos about fashion and beauty including lifestyle vlogs. In her most recent YouTube videos, she talks more about the proposal, wedding, etc., with one dedicated to answering her followers’ questions regarding the whole event.