Aamir Sohail hits out at PCB and team management

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:45 pm 1:18 pm

Hyderabad: The sudden retirement of Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir kicked up a huge controversy in the cricketing circles of Pakistan. The speedster blamed Pakistan Cricket Board and the team management for his decision to quit cricket saying they tried to tarnish his image.

After his revelation, many cricketers hit out at the PCB for handling the situation so poorly. Joining them was their former great Aamir Sohail. He hit out at the coaching staff for not handling the issue and not providing support to the players. “In Amir’s case, the support staff associated with the Pakistan side should have jumped in to help him if he was having any problems and was not delivering to expectations – what else is the support staff there to do? Coaches should be there to help fix player’s problems, not to just say ‘shabash’ and clap. Having coaches to just say ‘shabash,’ and other words of encouragement defeats the purpose of specialized help,” Sohail wrote in his blog.