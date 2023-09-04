AAP squanders public money over freebies, I don’t: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of frittering away public resources on his populist schemes.

By PTI Published Date - 09:39 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of frittering away public resources on his populist schemes.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday accused the Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal of frittering away public resources on his populist schemes.

“I use public money for the needs of the public. We help whoever needs it. I also give facilities to the people and respect their self-respect. I do not think money is ‘free’ nor do I spend it on myself like ‘AAP’ does,” Khattar said in a post on X.

The CM’s remarks were latest in an exchange of words that is going on between him and Kejriwal since Saturday, when Khattar accused the AAP of distributing “freebies” to woo voters.

Kejriwal on Sunday responded to Khattar’s charge saying the BJP was disconcerted by his schemes because the party is wont to spend public funds in protecting its “special friends.” The Delhi Chief Minister’s remarks were aimed at BJP Minister Sandeep Singh, who was accused of sexual harassment last year by a female hockey player.

“We provide free facilities to the public with public money. It is bound to trouble you Khattar sahab. Because in your party, there is a trend of looting public money for your special friends.

“And as far as the ministers are concerned, I have heard that nowadays you are desperately trying to save the sins of one of your ministers. After all, what is the reason that the entire BJP gets involved in saving those who misbehave with women?” Kejriwal said on X on Sunday.

Kejriwal said that his party gives “world class” education and treatment for free wherever it is in power, and soon it will form its government in Haryana.

Khattar responded by calling AAP a freeloader in a punning post on X.

“‘AAP’ has got used to free food. Who can understand it better than the ministers of ‘AAP’ what happens when the the day of reckoning comes,” he said.

Opposition parties in Haryana, including Congress and AAP, have demanded sacking of minister Sandeep Singh, against whom Chandigarh Police filed a charge sheet in the sexual harassment case recently.

The demand for his sacking was bluntly rejected by Khattar when the matter was raised during monsoon session of state assembly last week.

Addressing the party event in Bhiwani on Sunday, where he was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal asked if it was “sin” to give the poor good education and good food for free.

“Can there be any better way of nation building than this…?” he asked.