| Aaron George To Lead Hyderabad Team In Bcci Cooch Behar Cricket Tournament

Aaron George to lead Hyderabad team in BCCI Cooch Behar cricket tournament

Aaron George will lead Hyderabad under-19 team that will compete in the upcoming BCCI Cooch Behar multiday cricket tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 11 November 23

Aaron George will lead Hyderabad under-19 team that will compete in the upcoming BCCI Cooch Behar multiday cricket tournament

Hyderabad: Aaron George will lead Hyderabad under-19 team that will compete in the upcoming BCCI Cooch Behar multiday cricket tournament which will begin from November 17.

Team: Aaron George (C), C Siddharth Rao, Wafi Kachii, Alankrit Rapole, Dheeraj Goud, Arbaz Baig, Kritin Kothapalli, Minimula Karthik, Madhuveer Reddy, Pranav Varma, K Sri Harsha, Shrunjith reddy, Kenni Harsha Vardhan, DineshRathod, Arjun Chowdhary; Standbyes: M Sai Karthikeya, Khush Agarwal, Pranav Suryadevara, VM Dhanush, Ruthwik Yadav.