Abhirath, Anirudh slam centuries in HCA A Division one day league

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: M Abhirath Reddy hit 146 while N Anirudh Reddy scored 102 as their side Jai Hanuman defeated Central Excise by 191 runs in the HCA A Division one-day league-cum-knockout match in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Also hogging the limelight in the A Division were HK Simha (105), Yash Gupta (107), K Nitesh Reddy (117 no), M Pratush Kumar (121 no), T SAntosh Goud (112) who hit centuries. BDL’s MA Shanmukha scalped five for 33 but his side lost to Combined District.

Meanwhile in HCA B Division two-day leagues, G Ravi returned with 7/11 bowling figures as his side Khammam District thrashed HPS B by massive 442 runs.

In another match, Vijay Hanuman’s Tejavath Harish scalped 7/33 to bowl his side to a 186-run win over Mega City.

Brief Scores: A Division one-day league-cum-knockout: Combined District 206 in 42.1 overs (G Ganesh 54, M A Shanmukha 5/33) bt BDL 169 in 45.5 overs (G S Krishna Reddy 3/45); R Dayanand 273/7 in 50 overs (HK Simha 105, Surya Teja 59no; Mohd Umar 3/30) vs Ensconse 231 in 47 overs (HK Simha 4/48); MP Colts 258/6 in 47 Overs (Rahul Radesh 85, A Varun Goud 86no; Rahul Singh 3/29) bt AOC 147 in 34.3 overs (C Abhinav Tej 3/30, B Rathan Teja 3/37); Gemini Friends 255 in 44.2 overs (Pranav Suryadevara 62, Yash Gupta 107, Syed Ahmed Quadri 3/40) bt SBI 166 in 34.5 overs (Abdul Ela Qureshi 4/21, Shubham Sharma 4/28); Cambridge XI 211 in 49.3 overs (N Rakesh 52; Harish Thakur 4/37) lost to EMCC 212/5 in 46.2 overs (P Aman Rao 55, M Sai Pragnay Reddy 58); Income Tax 252 in 42.2 overs (P Akshath Reddy 80, Ajay Dev Goud 77; Tanay Thyagarajan 4/31) lost to Sporting XI 253/8 in 49.5 overs (K Nitesh Reddy 117no; Ajay Dev Goud 3/69, Advaith Reddy 4/42); Jai Hanuman 342/6 in 50 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 146, N Anirudh Reddy 102; M Sumeet 4/69) bt Central Excise 151 in 32.4 overs (C Hitesh Yadav 4/28); Evergreen 327/8 in 50 overs (P Sai Vikas Reddy 86, Rahul Buddhi 63, Mayank Gupta 79no; M Sai Prateek 3/79) bt Continental 197/4 in 50 overs (P Sathvik 64, M SAi Pratheek 54); Emerging XI Seniors 247/9 in 50 overs (A Jai Ram Kashyap 73, ASV Anurag 66; CV Milind 4/43, Y Sai Varun 3/42) lost to Deccan Chronicle 250/4 in 33.2 overs (M Pratush Kumar 121no; Mohd Arfaz Ahmed 3/31); India Cements 311/7 in 50 overs (Aryan Krishna 74, T Santosh Goud 112, M Samhita Reddy 81, Aarya Udupa 3/35) vs Emerging XI Juniors 267 in 48.1 overs (Aaron George Varghese 52, Chirag Yadav 81; Mohd Omer 3/30); UBI 231/8 in 25 overs (Neeraj bist 62) vs Hyderabad Bottling 39/1 in 3.5 Overs (Abandoned); Budding Star w/o SCRSA;

B Division two-day league: Charminar 259 in 67 overs bt National 139 in 46 overs (Ahmed Khan 3/47); Agarwal Seniors 336 in 72.1 overs lost to Venus Cybertech 337/9 in 37.2 overs (G Riteish Reddy 80, B Jayant Reddy 52, Aryan Parakh 74, R Harshith Goud 3/44); Oxford Blues 245 in 57.5 overs lost to Brothers XI 246/2 in 50.4 overs (Vasu Dev Sahoo 100no, D Mansoor Ahmed 70); Medak District 518 in 85 overs bt Manchester 255 in 77.2 overs (G Aravind 70; B Hishanth 4/59, M Deepanshu 3/55); Galaxy 305 in 80.1 overs bt Karimnagar District 204 in 61.4 overs (A R Surya 69; Anant Biradar 4/28); Warangal District 212 in 55 overs lost to Hyderabad Blues 216/2 in 54 overs (A Pratap Singh 125no, Kathi Ostawal 66); Visaka 447 in 81 overs bt MCC 243 in 61.4 overs (E Kishore Reddy 69; Pranesh Joshi 6/67); Raju CC 324 in 88.4 overs bt Adilabad District 182 in 51.2 overs (Akanksh Sitharaman 3/70); Jai Bhagwathi 296 in 55.2 overs bt Ours 107/10 in 42.1overs (Utkarsh Jain 3/23, Saaransh Sharma 4/16); PKMCC 306 in 89.4 overs (P Sai Akshat Reddy 58, V Anvith Reddy 89) bt Apex CC 268 in 69.3 overs (S Akhil 84; Jai Vardhan Singh 4/50, Urvesh Kakad 3/59); Vijay Hanuman 347 in 87.1 overs bt Mega City 161 in 49.2 overs (Tejavath Harish 7/33); Future Star 264 in 59.5 overs bt Crown 148 in 59 overs (Madhukar Manne 5/16); Khammam District 526 in 87.3 overs bt HPS B 84 in 35.5 overs (G Ravi 7/11).