Abhishek, Srikanth, Vaisuddin shine in A2 two-day league

Hyderabad: Abhishek struck an unbeaten 173 to guide Greenlands to a narrow two-wicket win over Canara Bank in the A2 two-day cricket league on Wednesday. In other matches, Shiva Srikanth Naidu (7/79) bowled Deccan Blues to a big win while Vaisuddin took 7/55 but Saleemnagar lost to Khammam Dist.

Brief scores:

Group-1 PA: Vijay Hanuman 356 bt MCC 215 in 76.5 overs (Arjun Reddy Kola 52, Vivek Singh 86, Shaik Sahil 4/49); Postal 269 bt Pasha Beedi 226 in 61 overs (Faiz Ahmed 63, FK Mujtaba 53, K Chandrakanth 3/11).

Group-2 PA: Brothers XI 294 bt GreenTurf 259 in 59.3 overs (Ayman Arif 77, B Avinash 4/46, Ananth 3/60); Deccan Blues 522 in 84.1 overs bt Aggarwal Sr 313 in 59 overs (B Ram Prakash 154no, Navaneeth Rao 53, Shiva Srikanth Naidu 7/79); Hyd Titans 363 in 85 overs bt Young Citizen 97 in 35 overs ( P Ruthish 3/28, Anurag 3/4); Mahbubnagar Dist 170 bt Oxford Blues 103 in 44.1 overs ( Srikanth Yadav 3/38); Saleemnagar 269 lost to Khammam Dist 270/9 in 67.4 overs (Sk Azhar 60no, Vasiuddin 7/55).

Group-2 PB: Hyd C Academy 535/6 bt Adams XI 240 in 43.5 overs (Sasank Reddy 84, Imam Shareef 60, Syed Zaheer Abbas 4/48, Sahil Parikh 3/37).

Group-2 PC: International 375 in 71 overs bt Anu CC 114 in 54.3 overs (M Rahul Gupta 3/14, C Rahul 5/26); Canara Bank 266 lost to Greenlands 267/8 in 69.2 overs (Abhishek 173no); Superstar CC 116 in 54 overs (J Rahul 3/21¸A Nikshith 3/ 7) lost to Rushiraj CC 117/5 in 19.3 overs (Ramesh 83); Lords CC 155 in 28.1 overs (Mohd Azharuddin 87, Mirza Mudassir Baig 4/ 42) lost to New Star CC 156/2 in 22.2 overs (Mirza Mudassir Baig 100)

Top Performers

Centurions: B Ram Prakash 154no, Abhishek 173no, Mirza Mudassir Baig 100

Five or more wickets: Shiva Srikanth Naidu 7/79, Vasiuddin 7/55, C Rahul 5/26

