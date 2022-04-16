| Man Hacked To Death By Brother In Jagtial

Man hacked to death by brother in Jagtial

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:03 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Jagital: A 28 year-old youth Chipirisetti Srikanth was hacked to death by his elder brother in Rangadamunipalli of Gollapalli mandal on Saturday.

According to police, Chipirisetti Gopal and Srikanth were brothers and there were family disputes among them.

A resident of Thirumalapur of Gollapalli mandal, Srikanth went to his elder brother Gopal’s residence in Rangadamunipalli village and picked up an argument.

As the argument turned serious, Gopal attacked Srikanth with an axe, killing the latter on the spot with severe head injury.

Knowing about the incident, police rushed the spot and began investigation by registering the case.

