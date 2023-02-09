Abhishek’s photos from Maldives garner attention

We can’t stop admiring Aishwarya’s beauty after Abhishek shared a few photos from their trip to the Maldives on Instagram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:42 PM, Thu - 9 February 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan rank among the top. They always draw attention with their presence and sense of style. When they go out, they certainly know how to keep things elegant, sophisticated, and uncomplicated. We can’t stop admiring Aishwarya’s beauty after Abhishek shared a few photos from their trip to the Maldives on Instagram.

The photographs shared by Abhishek include an art installation, a stunning scene of a pool and a view of the ocean, among others. Then, a plate is displayed that reads, “Welcome Home Abhishek Aishwarya Aaradhya.”

The next picture shows a nice birthday greeting for Abhishek on a plate. A picture of the lovely Aishwarya is presented last, followed by a picture of the cute decoration on the bed. Along with these pictures, Abhishek wrote, “Some more beautiful views…. Especially the last one (sic).”

Fans immediately flooded the comment area with heart emojis after he posted the photo. The duo undeniably gives significant couple goals, and their supporters do all in their power to show them how much they care.