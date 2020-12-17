Abjayon partners with India Smart Grid Forum

The project is being implemented by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) along with blockchain technology partner Power Ledger, Australia, and Abjayon Inc who supported the integration of blockchain platform with UPPCL’s billing system.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 7:31 pm

Hyderabad: California-based enterprise technology services provider, Abjayon Inc on Thursday announced its partnership with ISGF (India Smart Grid Forum) to support the integration of blockchain platform with UPPCL’s billing system.

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL), Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL), and Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) will host the first-of-its-kind pilot project involving energy generated from solar rooftop systems installed on buildings in Lucknow. The project is being implemented by India Smart Grid Forum (ISGF) along with blockchain technology partner Power Ledger, Australia, and Abjayon Inc who supported the integration of blockchain platform with UPPCL’s billing system.

“This pilot project will demonstrate the feasibility of rooftop solar energy trading through smart contracts on the blockchain platform,” ISGF president Reji Kumar Pillai said.

Abjayon Inc vice-president Rohit Pareek says, “Using this platform, prosumers can sell their excess energy to neighbours and also the energy doesn’t have to be transported from centrally located power plants which drastically reduces electricity transmission costs for discoms making the whole business operations very much viable.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .