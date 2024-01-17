ACB nabs Revenue Inspector in Sadasivapet while accepting bribe

The complainant Shiva Kumar applied in the municipality requesting for a house number on September 25, after which the Revenue Inspector Venkat Rao demanded a bribe.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 08:51 PM

Sangareddy: Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths nabbed a Revenue Inspector in Sadasivapet municipality while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 8,000 from a person for allotting a house number to his newly constructed house.

According to ACB officials, the complainant Shiva Kumar applied in the municipality requesting for a house number on September 25, after which the Revenue Inspector Venkat Rao demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. When Shiva Kumar said that he could not pay the said amount, Venkat Rao agreed to accept Rs 8,000. Unable to pay the bribe, Kumar approached ACB officials, who laid a trap.

When Kumar had arrived at the Municipal Office on Wednesday, Venkat Rao asked him to pay the amount to another employee Venugopal Swamy. The ACB officials took Swamy and Rao into custody after the former was caught accepting the amount.