Three cops held for graft in Hyderabad

B.Mallesham, a constable, Prasad Babu, a head constable and M.Narender, a police constable of Chaitanyapuri police station along with private persons had demanded bribe from the complainant.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 January 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught three police officers of Chaitanyapuri police station on charges of demanding and accepting bribe on Thursday. Four other persons too were arrested.

B.Mallesham, a constable, Prasad Babu, a head constable and M.Narender, a police constable of Chaitanyapuri police station along with private persons had demanded bribe from the complainant for not executing Non-Bailable Warrant against him. The complainant had under compulsion, already handed over Rs 3 lakh and the suspects were pressurising him to give the remaining amount.

The ACB officials also raided the Chaitanyapuri police station premises for collecting more details.

The arrested persons were produced before the special court for ACB cases for remanding in judicial custody.