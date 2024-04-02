Patancheru sub-registrar office earns record revenue

The Patancheru Sub-registrar office alone generated nearly 70 per cent of the total revenue earned by the Medak district Stamps & Registration department.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 2 April 2024, 04:29 PM

Patancheru Sub Registrar Office

Sangareddy: The newly set up Patancheru Sub-registrar office has generated Rs.768 crore out of the Rs.1099 crore earned at 16 Sub-registrar offices in the erstwhile Medak district this financial year.

The Patancheru Sub-registrar office alone generated nearly 70 per cent of the total revenue earned by the Medak district Stamps & Registration department. The annual income of the district increased from last year’s Rs.942 crore to Rs.1099 crore this year, recording a 16.56 percent increase in annual revenue. As the financial year came to an end on March 31, the District Registrar of Medak shared the statistics of revenue earned during the last fiscal.

Though the State witnessed elections during the last financial year and the real estate sector witnessed a slump, the Medak registration office located in Sangareddy continued to increase its income as it performed more registrations than last year. The 16 Sub-registrar offices performed 1,39,337 registrations during the financial year compared to the 1,33,134 registrations it performed in 2022-23 financial year. It performed 6,208 more registrations in 2023-24.

However, the Registration department got additional revenue of Rs.157 crore than the previous financial year. The BRS government opened the Patancheru Sub-registrar office on April 1, last year following the demand from the people from the Patancheru area.

Out of 1.39 lakh registrations performed in Medak district, Patancheru Sub-registrar’s office performed 41,105 registrations during the 2023-24 fiscal. The Siddipet Sub-registrar’s office, which came a distant second, performed 14,871 registrations during the year earning a little over Rs.35 crore. Sangareddy Sub-registrar’s office earned Rs.80 crore while the Sadasivapet and Toopran Sub-registrar offices earned Rs.57 crore and Rs.48 crore respectively.

Patancheru area used to be under Sangareddy Sub-registrar’s office until last April. After the formation of the Patancheru sub-registrar’s office, it had lost a major chunk of income. During the 2022-23 fiscal, it earned nearly Rs.700 crore in a revenue out of Rs.942 crore earned by the Registration Department of Medak district.