Burglars cut open, loot cash chests of three ATMs in Sadasivapet

The accused, who were wearing masks, painted the CCTV cameras white before getting into their job.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Clues team is collecting fingerprints at ATMs in Sadasivapet town of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: Unidentified miscreants cut open cash chests in three ATMs of the State of Bank of India in Sadasivapet town in the early hours of Wednesday. The accused, who were wearing masks, painted the CCTV cameras placed inside the ATM with white paint before getting into their job. They cut open the cash chests of the ATMs and decamped with the cash boxes. The three ATMs were located in three different locations in the highway town.

According to initial estimates, the police put the total cash stolen at Rs.28 lakh from the three ATMs. However, police officials were still working with bank officials to asses the exact amount stolen. Special teams have been formed to crack the case. Investigation is on.