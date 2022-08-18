ACB sleuths trap head constable in Vemulawada

Rajanna-Sircilla: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials trapped a head constable while he was accepting the bribe from a complainant in Vemulawada temple town on Thursday.

According to the bureau, Vemula Bharat, who is running a chicken center near Baddi Pochamma temple in the town, had quarrelled with his neighbour trader on August 8. Police registered two cases as both the persons lodged complaints against each other. Bharat was booked under section 324 IPC.

Head constable, Kokkisa Chandra Prakash of Vemulawada town police station, issued notice to Bharat under section 41(a) Cr.PC to sanction station bail. Chandra Prakash allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 bribe from Bharat for issuing station bail and accepted to take Rs 6,000.

Not interested in giving the bribe, Bharat approached ACB sleuths who organised a trap and detained the policeman while accepting Rs 6,000 in a fruit shop in front of police station on Thursday.

ACB DSP Badraiah and others participated in the trap. The Head constable was produced before the special judge SPE and ACB cases, Karimnagar.