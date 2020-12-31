Accord TS top priority in vaccine distribution, Eatala to Centre

“Since the vaccine is being manufactured in Hyderabad, we are appealing to the Central government to accord us top priority in distribution of the vaccine,” he said.

By | Published: 9:24 pm

Hyderabad: Health Minister E Rajender on Thursday said the Telangana government was prepared to administer the Covid-19 vaccine as and when the Central Government commences the vaccine distribution.

“Since the vaccine is being manufactured in Hyderabad, we are appealing to the Central government to accord us top priority in distribution of the vaccine,” he said.

Regarding the new Covid-19 strain, the Minister said there were no such cases in Telangana, except for the one reported by a person who returned from the United Kingdom. He too was responding positively to treatment and would be discharged in a few days, he said.

Doctors and experts here have said the new strain as being reported in few sections, was not life threatening, though it spreads fast. The current winter season was conducive for the spread of seasonal diseases and there was a need to exercise caution and follow the Covid-19 guidelines, the Minister said.

On Telangana government’s nod for Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the countrywide universal health insurance scheme, the Minister said State’s Arogyasri Health Insurance Scheme was far superior. The State Arogyasri scheme covers nearly 85 lakh families when compared with the Ayushman Bharat, which covers about 26 lakh families. Every year, the State government spends about Rs 1000 to Rs 1200 crore under the Arogyasri scheme, he said.

“We made a few appeals to the Central Government to support at least Rs 200 to Rs 300 crore under the scheme. A few treatments are covered under Arogyasri and a few are under Ayushman Bharat. In the best interests of people, the State government gave a preliminary nod for Ayushman Bharat,” said Rajender.

In reply to a question on irregularities on medical seats allotment, the Minister said a committee would be constituted to check on the allegations and based on its report, a decision would be taken. Not a single student from Telangana would be at loss, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .