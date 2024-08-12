Accused of fraud, Congress councillor’s aide attempts suicide in Mancherial

Madugula Naveen, an aide of Congress councilor Sudamalla Harikrishna, tried to kill himself when eight sanitation workers who were appointed on contract basis pressurised him to return Rs.4 lakh they had paid him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 07:23 PM

Madugula Naveen, an aide of Congress councilor Sudamalla Harikrishna, tried to kill himself when eight sanitation workers who were appointed on contract basis pressurised him to return Rs.4 lakh they had paid him.

Mancherial: A man attempted to die by consuming nail polish on Monday after sanitation workers of Mancherial municipality asked him to return the money they had allegedly paid him for regularising their jobs. He was shifted to hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable.

Madugula Naveen, an aide of Congress councilor Sudamalla Harikrishna, tried to kill himself when eight sanitation workers who were appointed on contract basis pressurised him to return Rs.4 lakh they had paid him. He was immediately shifted to a hospital. He said that he had handed over the amount to Harikrishna and was helpless now.

Rajesh, one of the eight workers, told pressmen that they were duped by the Congress councilor by not regularising their jobs. They said they paid Rs 4 lakh to Naveen Madugula, a confidant of Harikrishna, and requested officials to take action against Naveen and Harikrishna for cheating them.

The workers said that Harikrishna was not answering their calls nor repaying the amount. They said they were not allowed to work with the municipality and threatened to die by suicide if they did not get justice.