Ace questions on Time and Distance for SI exam

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article on preparation for the Sub-Inspector of Police recruitment exam. Here are some practice questions and solutions on the Time and Distance topic.
1. If a person travelled at 56 km/hr instead of 48 km/hr, he would have travelled 40 km more in same time. Find the actual distance travelled by him?
Solution:
S1 = 48 km/hr S2 = 56 km/hr
D1 = x km D2 = (x 40) km
T = x/48 hrs T = x 40/56 hrs
Both the cases, time is same
So x/48 = x 40/56 =>; 56x = 48x 1920
8x = 1920
x = 240 km.
Simple Method:
Increased Speed = 56 – 48 = 8 km/hr
Increased Distance = 40 km/hr
Time = 40 / 8 = 5 hrs
Actual Distance = 5 × 48 = 240 km
2. The distance between A and B is 650 km. A person travelled from A to B at 60 km/hr and started at 9 am and another person travelled from B to A at 70 km/hr and started at same time. Then at what time they meet together?
Solution:
Both persons are started at same time
Let’s say 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together
So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x’ hours should be equal to 650 km
60x 70x = 650
130x = 650
X = 5 hrs
9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm
At 2 pm, they meet together.
Simple Method:
Relative Speed = 60 70 = 130 km/hr
Distance = 650 km
Time = 650 / 130 = 5 hours
9 am after 5 hours means 2 pm
3. The distance between A and B is 490 km. A person travelled from ‘A’ to ‘B’ in 40 km/hr and started at 9 am, after one hour another person travelled from ‘B’ to ‘A’ at 50 km/hr. Then what time they meet together?
Solution:
Both the persons have not started at same time.
Let’s say 9 am after ‘x’ hours, they meet together.
So the sum of distance covered by 1st person in ‘x’ hours and distance covered by second person in ‘x – 1’ hours should be equal to 490 km
40x 50(x – 1) = 490
40x 50x – 50 = 490
90x = 540
x = 6 hours
x = 6 hrs
9 am after 6 hours means 3 pm
At 3 pm, they meet together.
Simple Method:
Relative Speed = 40 50 = 90 km/hr
First one hours, the distance covered by first person = 40 km
Now starting time = 10 am
Remaining Distance = 490 – 40 = 450 km
So Distance = 450 km
Time = 450 / 90 = 5 hours
10 am after 5 hours means 3 pm
4. A car can travel 50% faster than a bike. Both start from point A at the same time and reach point B 540kms away from A at the same time. On the way, however, the car lost about 3 hours while stopping at the restaurant. Fine the speed of the bike?
Solution:
D = 540 km
Let speed of bike = x km/hr
Speed of car = 3x/2 km/hr
According to the question
540/x – 540/ (3x/2) = 3
540/x – 360/ x = 3
x= 60 km/hr
Therefore, speed of the bike = 60 km/hr
5. The ratio between the speeds of two bikes is 3 : 4. If the second bike runs 480 km in 6 hours, then find the speed of the first bike?
Solution:
Second bike speed = 480/6 = 80 km/hr
Let first bike speed = x km/hr
So 3 : 4 = x : 80
4x = 3 × 80
x = 60 km/hr
Speed of the first bike = 60 km/hr
6. A person travelled at 30 m/s and reached his destination in 4 hours. Find the distance?
Solution:
Time = 4 hours
Speed = 30 m/s
Speed is there in m/s, so first convert speed from m/s to km/hr
Speed = 30 × 18/5 = 90 km/hr
Distance = 4 × 90 = 360 km
The author is the Director of SIGMA
(Sai Institute of General Mental Ability)
Hyderabad
