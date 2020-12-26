Acid attack: Three arrested in Jagtial

The woman, who suffered extensive burns, is now undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Nizamabad.

Jagtial: The police cracked the mystery behind the sensational acid attack on a woman with the arrest of three persons in Thimmapur of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. Acid was thrown on a 21-year-old woman on Wednesday night and the incident led to an uproar in the village.

Alleged illicit relation and suspicion that she was moving intimately with another person was stated to be the motive behind the acid attack. The woman, who suffered extensive burns, is now undergoing treatment in a government hospital in Nizamabad.

According to the district SP Sindhu Sarma, the arrested were Puppala Gajendra, Kummari Dinesh of Dabba village and Bantu Prakash of Ammakkapet of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The SP said Gajendra used to look after the needs of the woman besides providing financial assistance after her husband died seven months ago. On Wednesday, Gajendra took the woman and her two sisters to Metpalli for shopping and dropped them near Thimmapur. According to a plan his friends Prakash and Dinesh threw the acid on her and fled on a bike towards Yamapur. They were booked under 120 B, 326 (a), IPC section 3(2) (v) (a) of SC/ST atrocities Act and remanded in the court, SP said.

