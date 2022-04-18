ACP condemns false propaganda against Khammam police

Published Date - 09:18 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Khammam: The ACP Anjaneyulu denied the allegations of booking false cases against some individuals in Khammam. Speaking to the media here on Monday he said it was not right to make false accusations against the police on social media platforms for taking action against two persons with a criminal nature.

The above remarks were made with reference to a Congress activist Mohammed Mustafa and a BJP activist S Sai Ganesh, who were booked by police in various cases of grave nature. The ACP condemned the false propaganda against the police.

With a criminal record of 20 years, Mustafa was arrested and remanded in the year 2000 in counterfeit currency and ganja smuggling cases. He was involved in a number of serious cases of assaults since 2013 and for the sake of political gain he was distorting the facts, alleged the ACP.

Stating that the three-town police were investigating the motives behind the suicide of Ganesh by taking into consideration the evidences given his relatives, Anjaneyulu said the deceased person was involved in eight police cases since 2019.

He was arrested and remanded in the past for disrupting law and order by creating tensions in the matters of communally sensitive issues. A rowdy sheet was opened against him to keep a watch on his anti-lawful acts, the ACP said.

Meanwhile, TRS MLC, Tata Madhusudhan speaking to the media along with ZP Chairman L Kamal Raju, MLA L Ramulu Naik and others condemned Congress and BJP leaders’ false allegations against the TRS party and accused them of playing politics using the death of Ganesh. They expressed grief at the death of Ganesh.

He complained that the Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy, A Jagga Reddy and BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar colluded with each other to blame the TRS government. But the people know the facts, Congress and BJP leaders could not mislead them, he said.

