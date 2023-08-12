ACP Jithender Reddy wins Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:34 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Warangal: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mula Jithender Reddy has won the “Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation” for the year 2023. He secured the medal for his work in the investigation of the rape and murder of a woman in Ramnagar in Hanumakonda in January 2020.

Dr Jithender Reddy was the ACP of Hanamkonda at the time of the incident. He led a team of police officers who conducted a thorough investigation and ensure the life sentence for the accused.

He has received several awards for his work, including the Indian Police Medal (IPM) in 2021. He is currently serving as the ACP (Special Branch) at the Warangal Police Commissionerate. He also cracked several major drug (ganja) cases, while he was the ACP, Task Force.