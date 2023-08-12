KITSW central library celebrates national librarians day

Published Date - 05:31 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Hanamkonda: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science Warangal (KITSW)’s Central Library celebrated National Librarians Day marking the 131st birth anniversary of Dr S R Ranganathan here on Saturday. Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy, who inaugurated the event and highlighted the importance of libraries in the digital age, urged the faculty and students to make the most of the library resources to improve their knowledge and skills. “Libraries are not just storehouses of books. They are also places where people can come together to learn, collaborate, and create. In today’s digital age, libraries are more important than ever before,” he said.

Librarian Dr K Indrasena Reddy said that KITSW Central Library has a wide range of resources to offer its users, including books, journals, e-books, and online databases. He also said that the library is committed to providing its users with the best possible service.

“We believe that libraries are essential for education and research, and we are committed to providing our users with the resources they need to succeed,” he said.

