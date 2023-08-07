Traffic police destroy loud silencers, warn against modification in Hanamkonda

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:27 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

Hanamkonda: Traffic police have destroyed loud silencers of two-wheelers with a road roller at KU Cross here on Monday. The action was taken to curb the menace of noise pollution caused by modified silencers.

Traffic ACP Bhojaraju said motorists who change the silencers of their two-wheelers would face criminal action. The police will take action against both the motorists and the mechanics who help them to modify the silencers.

The ACP said the traffic police were conducting special inspections to identify two-wheelers with modified silencers. In the last few days, the police have removed silencers from more than 200 two-wheelers in the Tri-City area.

The ACP appealed to motorists to use the silencers that come with the company. He said that modified silencers not only cause noise pollution, but they can also be dangerous.

The destruction of loud silencers was carried out in the presence of Hanamkonda, Warangal and Kazipet Traffic Inspectors Sita Reddy, Venkat, Sujatha, Traffic SIs Venu, Yugandhar, Purnachandra Reddy, and Shravani