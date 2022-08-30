Activist Kashaf detained under Preventive Detention Act in Hyderabad

04:01 PM, Tue - 30 August 22

Photo: Twitter Kashaf was shifted to the Central Prison in Cherlapally

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued an order detaining digital creator and activist Syed Abdahu Quadri alias Kashaf under the Preventive Detention Act.

Kashaf (27), from Old Malakpet, through his inflammatory speeches created hatred between two communities, the order said, adding that Kashaf was habitually posting provocative and inflammatory messages and videos on social media through his Twitter account with an intention to promote enmity between two communities.

Recently, on August 23 too, he along with a number of supporters staged a dharna in front of the Office of the Commissioner of Police protesting against an offensive video by Goshamahal legislator T.Raja Singh.

He instigated the protestors to raise provocative and inflammatory slogans as “Naare Takbeer Allah Hu Akbar – Gustak-e-Rasool ki ek hi saza, sar tan se juda” (beheading is the only punishment for a person who disrespects the Prophet) and has created hatred and ill-will between two communities, police said.

Kashaf was shifted to the Central Prison in Cherlapally.