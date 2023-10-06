Officials on high alert as elections approach Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:38 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner, Ronald Rose asked the enforcement officials to be vigilant during the upcoming elections as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India. Along with City Police Commissioner, CV Anand, and Collector Anudeep Durishetty, he attended a review meeting here on Friday.

Following the instructions, officials will set up check posts across the city to mitigate the transport of alcohol and money. In addition to that, RBI and SLBC will also monitor large online and cash transactions during the elections and investigate any discrepancies.

Further, CV Anand said integrated checkposts will be set up with Excise, GST, RTA and Police Department officers. Directing the Sector Control Officers to submit the vulnerable areas mapping report within two days, he said that the understanding of these areas is vital.

While vulnerable mapping forms one, two and three will be filled by Sectoral Officers, form four will be taken care of by Returning Officers. The form five will be submitted by the District Election Officer within three, five and seven days of poll notification.