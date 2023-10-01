Thousands participate in Milad Juloos in Hyderabad on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:06 PM, Sun - 1 October 23

The procession was taken out by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee – an umbrella organization of several local socio-religious groups. Photo: Surya Sridhar.

Hyderabad: The ‘Milad Juloos’ taken out in the city to mark the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, went off peacefully in the city on Sunday.

The procession was taken out by the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee – an umbrella organization of several local socio-religious groups. Around 20,000 people participated in the procession.

The main procession started from Charminar and traversed through Gulzar Houz, Shehran market, Pathergatti, Madina Building, Nayapul, Darulshifa, Mandi Miralam, Alijah Kotla, Bibi Bazaar and culminated at Moghalpura.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, DCP (South) P Sai Chaitanya and other officers welcomed the procession at Charminar. Several tributary processions from different areas of Shaheennagar, Jalpally, Bandlaguda, Vattepally, Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma and other places joined the main procession.

Along the route, food camps were setup and chocolates and fruits were also distributed. Processions were also taken out in several areas of the city including Golconda, Rajendranagar, Attapur, Ameerpet, Saroornagar, Secunderabad and Saidabad.

Groups of youngsters were seen moving around since Saturday night waving flags and bursting firecrackers. Heavy traffic jams were witnessed on the roads all through the night. The police deployed in large numbers made several attempts to streamline the traffic flow.

Milad un Nabi, is celebrated on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal. As the day coincided with Ganesh Nimajjan, the community elders and organizers rescheduled the procession to Sunday. Religious meetings were also rescheduled and held last Sunday at public places. Blood donation camps were also organized as part of Milad un Nabi celebrations.