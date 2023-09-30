| Hyderabad Cp Holds Meeting In View Of Milad Un Nabi Juloos On Sunday

CV Anand directed police personnel to deploy a significant police force in localities having population of different communities and intensifying patrolling both foot and mobile

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials in view of Milad-un-Nabi juloos to be organized in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Addressing the police personnel, the Police Commissioner stressed on prompt incident reporting and directed them to deploy a significant police force in localities having population of different communities and intensifying patrolling both foot and mobile.

He asked the police officials to initiate and implement effective measures aimed at reducing road accidents and enhancing road safety. The senior police officer directed officials to closely liaison with the event organizers to ensure that the procession routes remain clear and adhere to predetermined paths.

The main procession of Milad-un-Nabi starts at Gulzar House, Pathergatti, Madina cross road, Chatta Bazar, Purani Haveli, Mandi Miralam, Mandi Miralam Road, Etebar chowk, Kotla Alija and concludes at Moghalpura.

