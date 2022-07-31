Actor Fish Venkat takes part in Green India Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:53 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Fish Venkat planted the saplings at the GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Popular Telugu film actor Fish Venkat on Sunday participated in Green India Challenge (GIC), the initiative to plant saplings and increase green cover in urban and rural areas initiated by TRS Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar.

As part of the GIC initiative, Fish Venkat, who is well-known for his punchy lines in movies, planted the saplings at the GHMC Park in Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

“It is an honour and a happy occasion for me to participate in the Green India Challenge initiative,” he said adding, “I applaud the unique effort of MP Santosh Kumar to improve the green cover through the challenge and urge people of all walks of life to come forward and take-part in large numbers”.