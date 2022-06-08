Actor Gourav Chaudhary’s success story bears striking resemblance to Bollywood movies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:17 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Bollywood movies ae full of heroes who fulfill their dreams despite facing several challenges in life. While these roles are inspiring they are still fictitious, the world is full of stories of real people that offer better inspiration. On such inspiring story is of Actor Gourav Chaudhary. Gourav has faced multiple hurdles in his journey but his uniqueness lies in the fact that he never gave up. We talked to him about his journey and it is as good as a Bollywood story. With a balance of dream and drama in his story, Gourav has fulfilled his dreams and achieved success. From being a struggling actor, he has come to a turning point in his life. He has got a lead role in a web series that will soon go on air on one of the OTT platforms. Gourav who was passionate about an acting career right from his childhood started auditioning for acting roles right after his 12 th . While his parents wanted him to take up a course, all he wanted was a career as an actor. To find a middle way, Gourav enrolled in a course at Frankfinn institute Mumbai.

This meant his parents would be satisfied that he’s not wasting his time struggling and he could stay in Mumbai and attend auditions. Gourav looks back at his journey and smiles as he remembers how he sometimes missed his classes to attend auditions. However, he also remembers that time as the darkest time of his life. Gourav attended numerous auditions but didn’t get any response.

Once his course completed, he got a job in an airline company but he couldn’t join because he met with an accident in his hometown. Gourav calls it destiny as it is then that he got to know about Musical.ly from his brother. He then started making and posting videos. Simultaneously, he started tutoring students in his neighborhood to earn money.

His tutoring endeavour was getting successful and he was also getting job offers from schools. Gourav, however, was hell-bent upon an acting career. While he was seeing many people succeed through TikTok, Gourav wasn’t finding any significant luck. None of his videos were going viral and he was dejected. When he had 10k followers, one of his videos became viral. It received 700k views and 84k likes. As a result, Gaurav’s follower base increased by 10k followers in just 2 days. However, in the following months, it seemed as if that happiness was short-lived. Despite putting in a lot of effort, no more of his videos were going viral. He was very close to give up. Just when Gourav decided to bury his dreams and focus on his tutoring career, he posted last two videos on his TikTok. This proved to be a turning point in Gourav’s life because one of these videos went viral. It was the popular ‘Mela Babu ne thana thaya’ video.

Gourav became a TikTok sensation overnight and his follower base reached 100k subscribers in a matter of 2 days. This was just the beginning of his success saga and Gaurav has given many popular dialogues ever since.

He had hit another roadblock when TikTok got banned in India. However, by this time he had already crossed 100k subscribers on Instagram and YouTube. He is now followed by 740k followers on Instagram. With 6.8 million followers, he has been signed as the exclusive content creator by Mx Takatak and has done multiple branding assignments too.

To add another feather to his cap, Gourav will be seen in a web series that will air on one of the OTT platforms shortly. Gourav is super proud of his achievement and is determined to appear in more web series in the future. Gourav’s story is an inspiration to never give up on your dreams. We hope more people realize this and keep working hard to achieve their dreams.

He dreams of being celebrated even after he dies and hopes that people remember him for his good work. Gourav’s journey is an inspiration for the youth to keep working towards their dreams.