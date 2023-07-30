Grieving widow finds solace and last memory of husband in tree

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:34 PM, Sun - 30 July 23

Hyderabad: For this woman, a tree has become the last memory of her husband. And, every year, K.Vijaya Laxmi, former Tandur Municipal Chairperson, find solace and searches the memories of her husband in the tree that he had planted on his birthday as part of Green India Challenge Initiative (GIC).

Without fail, every year, she visits the tree along with her family members and celebrates his birthday. The relatives along with Vijaya Laxmi decorates the tree and celebrates the birthday showing their affection and bonding.

On Sunday, J.Santosh Kumar, the BRS Rajya Sabha Member who initiated the Green India Challenge, appreciated and applauded Vijaya Laxmi.

“Every year, Vijaya Laxmi along with her family visits the tree and celebrates his (her husband’s) birthday, showing their affection and bonding. Let’s applaud the dedication and the power of love that unites them with nature,” Santosh Kumar on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), said.